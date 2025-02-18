Capital Bazaars Being Monitored Regularly:Azam Tarar
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that teams consisting of inspectors and supervisors were deployed in each Bazaar of the Capital areas to monitor and control the prices and quality of items being sold in these bazaars.
Responding to the question of Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan,he said that complaints register had been placed in the administrative office established in the premises of each weekly Bazaar, adding the consumers registered their complaints/suggestion, if any in the said complaint register.
Tarar said that the area magistrate and the respective Assistant Commissioners visited the bazaars regularly and imposed fines over violations of price hike and others.
Meanwhile replying to another question, he informed the Upper House of the Parliament that Pakistan Railways(PRs) had outsourced luggage vans during the last three years, adding PRs had earned as many as Rs 2790 million revenue from the outsourced luggage vans during the last three years./rzr-tsw-tmg
Recent Stories
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case3 minutes ago
-
Water Tank at Garden Town to be completed before monsoon4 minutes ago
-
Capital bazaars being monitored regularly:Azam Tarar4 minutes ago
-
IESCO crackdown on defaulters in full swing4 minutes ago
-
Minister presents Rs 2.5m cheque to stage actor Lucky Dear4 minutes ago
-
Minister directs for cleanliness awareness campaign4 minutes ago
-
Two women among four drug dealers held, over 5 kg Ice recovered in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
PTI’s three Senators suspended over non-parliamentary language15 minutes ago
-
Driver dies in road mishap15 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on outlaws launched in Tank24 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in full swing across Tank24 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive continues25 minutes ago