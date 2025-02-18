Capital bazaars being monitored regularly:Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that teams consisting of inspectors and supervisors were deployed in each Bazaar of the Capital areas to monitor and control the prices and quality of items being sold in these bazaars.

Responding to the question of Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan,he said that complaints register had been placed in the administrative office established in the premises of each weekly Bazaar, adding the consumers registered their complaints/suggestion, if any in the said complaint register.

Tarar said that the area magistrate and the respective Assistant Commissioners visited the bazaars regularly and imposed fines over violations of price hike and others.

Meanwhile replying to another question, he informed the Upper House of the Parliament that Pakistan Railways(PRs) had outsourced luggage vans during the last three years, adding PRs had earned as many as Rs 2790 million revenue from the outsourced luggage vans during the last three years./rzr-tsw-tmg