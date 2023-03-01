UrduPoint.com

Capital City Police Arrest Alleged Ice-drug Seller

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Capital City Police arrest alleged ice-drug seller

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police had arrested an alleged criminal and proclaimed offender during an operation in the jurisdiction of Police Station Mathra, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, Station House Officer (SHO), Mathra carried out an operation under the supervision of DSP Warsak Circle, Ishaq Khan and arrested the notorious ice-drug seller.

The accused arrested, identified as Wajid Ali son of Esa Khan, resident of Mathra, was wanted by police in cases of kidnapping, extortion, terrorism, dacoity, murder, attempted murder, attacks on police, narcotics, gambling and other heinous crimes.

During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to involvement in various crimes.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Police Station Circle Criminals

Recent Stories

HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first again ..

HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

2 minutes ago
 &#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest ..

&#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest Arab space mission in history ..

14 minutes ago
 SEDD organises workshop for UoS engineering studen ..

SEDD organises workshop for UoS engineering students

14 minutes ago
 MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, nation ..

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, national talent under &#039;Future I ..

44 minutes ago
 Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-fri ..

Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-friendly energy transition

44 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM ses ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM session in Morocco

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.