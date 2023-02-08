Capital City Police arrest notorious street criminal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Capital City Police in a breakthrough against street crime arrested a notorious robber from the jurisdiction of Police Station Bahana Mari.

The accused is a resident of Wakho Pul, Kohat Road and along with his gang was used to snatch motorcycles from people at gunpoint and was active in various localities, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to several robbery incidents. Police have also recovered three snatched motorcycles and weapons used in different criminal activities.

The accused revealed the Names of other accomplices.

Operation against the accused was carried out over a motorcycle snatching complaint at gunpoint.

DSP Mukhtiar Ali took stern notice of the incident and formed a special team comprising SHP Bahana Mari and other investigative staff to trace the culprits.

The special investigation team took various suspects including habitual criminals, recorded their statements, during which the ringleader of the deadly0 gang (Tariq son of Arif) was unearthed and arrested.