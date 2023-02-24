Capital City Police arrest two mobsters

Capital City Police on Friday arrested two deadly mobsters involved in robberies, dacoities, snatching and lifting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Capital City Police on Friday arrested two deadly mobsters involved in robberies, dacoities, snatching and lifting.

The arrested accused Musa alias Ganda (dirty) Musa son of Zain Anwar Shah and Waqas son of Said Badshah were also wanted by police for injuring two persons Asif and Ijaz for offering resistance to them during an incident. The accused were arrested from the jurisdiction of Police Station Phandu.

One accused hail from the tribal district Khyber while the second is a resident of Yakatoot locality of Peshawar city.

On the revelations of the accused, police have also recovered a snatched cash amount of Rs.0.1 million and four precious mobile phone sets.

Police have also recovered a motorcycle and weapons used by them for criminal activities.

During initial investigations, the accused confessed to various incidents of robberies in different localities and also revealed the Names of their other accomplices.

A special team headed by DSP Gulbahar, Shakeel Khan has been constituted to arrest other members of the gang.