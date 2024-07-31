Capital City Police bust gang of motorcars, motorcycles lifters

Capital City Police busted a gang of snatchers, motorcars and motorcycles lifters on Wednesday and recovered 10 motorcycles, one motorcar, 10 precious and mobile phones and cash from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Capital City Police busted a gang of snatchers, motorcars and motorcycles lifters on Wednesday and recovered 10 motorcycles, one motorcar, 10 precious and mobile phones and cash from their possession.

On the directives senior police officials, a crackdown on gangs involved in street crimes is in progress across the district and in this connection, Faqirabad Division Police under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Osama Amin Cheema and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Faqirabad Circle Mohammad Aleem and Police Station Faqirabad busted an organized gang active in street crimes including motorcars and motorcycles lifting and arrested the two members gang.

The accused are the residents of Shagai Hindkiyan of Hassan Ghari were wanted to police in cases of motorcars, motorcycles snatching and other criminal activities on gunpoint.

The accused have confessed to involvement in various crimes during initial phase of investigation and recovered 10 motorcycles, one alto Suzuki motorcar, 10 sets of the precious mobile phones, 75000 rupees in cash and a pistol used in various crimes from their possession.

The arrested accused have also revealed the Names of their other accomplices and special teams have been formed for their arrest.

ASP Mohammad Aleem handed over the keys of the recovered motorcar, motorcycles and mobile phone sets to their owners, who while appreciating the performance of police expressed especial gratitude to Capital City Police. During investigation, more revelations are expected from the accused.

