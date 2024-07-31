Open Menu

Capital City Police Bust Gang Of Motorcars, Motorcycles Lifters

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Capital City Police bust gang of motorcars, motorcycles lifters

Capital City Police busted a gang of snatchers, motorcars and motorcycles lifters on Wednesday and recovered 10 motorcycles, one motorcar, 10 precious and mobile phones and cash from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Capital City Police busted a gang of snatchers, motorcars and motorcycles lifters on Wednesday and recovered 10 motorcycles, one motorcar, 10 precious and mobile phones and cash from their possession.

On the directives senior police officials, a crackdown on gangs involved in street crimes is in progress across the district and in this connection, Faqirabad Division Police under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Osama Amin Cheema and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Faqirabad Circle Mohammad Aleem and Police Station Faqirabad busted an organized gang active in street crimes including motorcars and motorcycles lifting and arrested the two members gang.

The accused are the residents of Shagai Hindkiyan of Hassan Ghari were wanted to police in cases of motorcars, motorcycles snatching and other criminal activities on gunpoint.

The accused have confessed to involvement in various crimes during initial phase of investigation and recovered 10 motorcycles, one alto Suzuki motorcar, 10 sets of the precious mobile phones, 75000 rupees in cash and a pistol used in various crimes from their possession.

The arrested accused have also revealed the Names of their other accomplices and special teams have been formed for their arrest.

ASP Mohammad Aleem handed over the keys of the recovered motorcar, motorcycles and mobile phone sets to their owners, who while appreciating the performance of police expressed especial gratitude to Capital City Police. During investigation, more revelations are expected from the accused.

APP/aqk

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Progress Circle Criminals From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

8 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

8 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

8 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

8 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

8 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

8 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

8 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

9 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

9 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

9 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan