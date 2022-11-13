Capital City Police bust gang of street criminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Capital City Police has busted a gang of street criminals and arrested three accused including one Afghan national, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On growing complaints of street crimes interior city, the Capital City Police have formed special team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) of Shaheed Gulfat Hussain, Ashfaq Khan.

The police team while adopting modern techniques of investigation succeeded in the arrest of accused included Stori Gul son of Mohammad Younas, Shah Sawar son of Umar Badshah and Jamal son of Sher Mohmmad.

Three-member comprising of one Afghan national was used to loot at gun point. The members of the gang have confessed involvement in street crimes during initial investigation.

Police have also recovered 19 precious mobile sets and two arms used in crimes. More revelations are also expected from the arrested accused.

SHO Police Station Gulfat, Ashfaq Khan has handed over the sets of precious mobile sets recovered from the accused to their real owners.