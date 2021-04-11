Capital City Police cracks down on ice suppliers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police started a crackdown against ice suppliers and ice dealers in and around the city and succeeded in arresting an alleged accused involved in supplying ice to surrounding areas including the inner city.

The Police arrested one alleged accused Faisal Shah belongs to Kakshal Peshawar. He allegedly used to take orders on his mobile phone and provide ice to certain people in different areas, an official of the Police confirmed the arrest.

During the operation, 500 grams of ice worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against the alleged accused.