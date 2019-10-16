UrduPoint.com
Capital City Police Finalized Security Plan Of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehlum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

Capital City Police finalized security plan of Hazrat Imam Hussain chehlum

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) The Capital City Police on Wednesday announced security plan for the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), which will include sealing of maximum roads and a ban on pillion riding in the city.According to detail, more than 14000 security officials would perform duties.

Besides, checking people at entry and exit points of the city, all roads of Chehlum procession in the city would remain closed for general traffic in order to ensure foolproof security to people.Zuljinah, Alam and Tazia processions will be taken out and Majalis will be held in all big or small cities and towns to pay homage to the great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions in Karbala.

