Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) for improving investigation system

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday stressed the need to ensure timely and quality investigation of cases on purely merit basis along with completion of challans to ensure provision of speedy justice to the victims and conviction of criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday stressed the need to ensure timely and quality investigation of cases on purely merit basis along with completion of challans to ensure provision of speedy justice to the victims and conviction of criminals.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana was presiding over a meeting of the entire SPs of Investigation wing here. DIG Investigation Suhail Sukhaira, SSP CIA Capt (R) Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, the entire SSP of Investigation wing and other related officers attended the meeting.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed the overall performance of all the Investigation Police regarding pendency in under investigation cases, Road Certificates and arrests of the proclaimed offenders in old cases.

He expressed his displeasure over the failure of investigation wing officers to complete the investigation in time, improve challaning rate and meet the targets of arresting the proclaimed offenders in most of the heinous crime incidents in the city.

The CCPO said, supervisory officers were responsible for both operations and investigation wings, so they should also take serious interest in investigation matters as well besides operational matters.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said the prosecution department had assured full cooperation to Lahore police in clearance of the challans so investigation officers should improve their coordination with Prosecution officers.

He said, in order to provide justice to the victims and bring the culprits to justice, timely, transparent and quality investigation should be carried out and regular liaison should be maintained with the plaintiffs to ensure arrest of POs.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, the supervisory officers should ensure hundred percent implementation of the policy to lodge immediate FIRs in crime against property cases and the speedy investigations in the police stations. He directed that SSP and SDPOs to hold open courts for direct hearing of citizens' grievances.

The CCPO said that pendency in response to the helpline 15 calls and applications at the Front Desk of Police stations should be abolished. The CCPO directed that the administrative and managerial issues of the investigation wing should be improved and the nominated cases older than one month should not remain under investigation and should be cleared.

He said police officers being crime fighters should bring to book the big drug dealers, thugs, gamblers, shooters and notorious criminals as nabbing the proclaimed offenders, thieves and robbers would definitely decrease the crime rate.

The CCPO said the investigation wing should give results as it had been strengthened by providing additional force and capacity building.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana urged the police officers not to compromise on anything during the investigation process or bear any undue pressure by any side.

He said criminals could get a chance to save themselves from conviction due to poor quality of investigation or lack of interest in completion of Challan. "We have been providing maximum resources to the Investigation Wing and equipping it with latest technology as better quality of investigation helps curb crimes," Bilal Siddique Kamyana concluded.