Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) reviews crime control statistics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday presided over high level meetings separately to review the crime control statistics of the Cantt and Model Town Divisions as well as status of cases under investigation.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed the overall performance of Circle Officers, SHOs and In Charge Investigation for the months of February and March.

He expressed his displeasure over the poor performance of the SHOs in arrest of drug dealers, recovery of narcotics and illegal weapons, enforcement of National Action Plan, the Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act, arrest of notorious criminals and proclaimed offenders, whereas reprimanded In Charge Investigations for failing in to complete the investigation of cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery in in given timeline.

The CCPO said that if any SHO was caught involved in backing up organized crimes including drugs dealing, gambling and brothels, strict legal and departmental action would be taken.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana hinted at removal of SHOs and in-charges investigators with poor person from their present postings in case of non-improvement of performance.

The performance of SDPOs, SHOs and In Charge Investigations would be evaluated by their performance in recovery of drugs and illegal weapons, implementation on National Action Plan, Local and Special Laws, Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act and rapid investigation of pending cases.

The CCPO directed the officers not to arrest the innocent persons in nominated cases if found not guilty and send the actual culprit to jails.

He said that Circle Officers, Supervisors, SHOs and Investigation Officers should make special efforts for speedy completion of investigation cases of recovery of abducted and missing children.

Lists of notorious criminals and proclaimed as well as targeted offenders have been provided to all police stations, so Police officers should initiate concrete efforts to catch them for elimination of crimes in the city.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhary, SSPs of Operations and Investigation wings of Cantt and Model Town divisions, all SDPOs, SHOs and In Charge Investigation of both Divisions attended the meetings.