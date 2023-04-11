Close
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Reviews Crime Control Statistics

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) reviews crime control statistics

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday presided over meetings separately to review crime control statistics of Sadar and Iqbal Town divisions as well as status of cases under investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday presided over meetings separately to review crime control statistics of Sadar and Iqbal Town divisions as well as status of cases under investigation.

He reviewed the overall performance of circle officers, SHOs and in charge investigation for the last three months.

He expressed his displeasure over the poor performance of the SHOs in arrest of drug dealers, recovery of narcotics and illegal weapons, enforcement of the National Action Plan, the Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act, arrest of notorious criminals and proclaimed offenders, whereas he reprimanded in-charge investigations for failing in to complete the investigation of cases of heinous crimes, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery, in given timeline.

The CCPO said that if any SHO was caught involved in backing up organized crimes, including drugs dealing, gambling and brothels, strict legal and departmental action would be taken.

The performance of SDPOs, SHOs and in charge investigations would be evaluated by their performance in recovery of drugs and illegal weapons, implementation on National Action Plan, local and special laws, security of vulnerable Establishment Act and rapid investigation of pending cases.

The CCPO directed the officers not to arrest the innocent persons in nominated cases if found not guilty and send the actual culprit to jail.

He said that circle officers, supervisors, SHOs and investigation officers should make special efforts for speedy completion of investigation cases of recovery of abducted and missing children.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhary, SPs of Operations and Investigation wings of Sadar and Iqbal Town divisions, all SDPOs, SHOs and in charge investigation of both divisions attended the meetings.

