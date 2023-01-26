Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) stresses SPs' role for better law, order in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that policing was not just a job but a passion and lifestyle so each and every police officer should spend his life for provision of timely help and justice to the affected segments of society.

Presiding over a meeting at Capital City Police Headquarters on Thursday, he said that SPs had the most important role in maintenance of law and order and crime control, which required their full attention.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, "Actual respect and honor lies in good performance, so the SPs should be active in a professional manner, and they should focus on crime control and civility of citizens." He said that prompt registration of cases and investigation on merit was only solution to all problems.

Kamyana said that round-the-clock availability of SPs and immediate response to the incidents of crimes were the basic requirements of positive policing.

The CCPO Lahore said that delay in investigation of pending cases was a major issue in solving public grievances. He said that timely redress of complaints received from the IGP Office, Front Desks and CCPO Office should also be ensured. He directed the police officers to stay away from cases of illegal possession and meet the target of arresting proclaimed offenders. The CCPO said that SPs should intensify crackdown on kite flying, jubilant firing and drug dealers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions.