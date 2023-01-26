UrduPoint.com

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Stresses SPs' Role For Better Law, Order In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) stresses SPs' role for better law, order in city

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that policing was not just a job but a passion and lifestyle so each and every police officer should spend his life for provision of timely help and justice to the affected segments of society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that policing was not just a job but a passion and lifestyle so each and every police officer should spend his life for provision of timely help and justice to the affected segments of society.

Presiding over a meeting at Capital City Police Headquarters on Thursday, he said that SPs had the most important role in maintenance of law and order and crime control, which required their full attention.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, "Actual respect and honor lies in good performance, so the SPs should be active in a professional manner, and they should focus on crime control and civility of citizens." He said that prompt registration of cases and investigation on merit was only solution to all problems.

Kamyana said that round-the-clock availability of SPs and immediate response to the incidents of crimes were the basic requirements of positive policing.

The CCPO Lahore said that delay in investigation of pending cases was a major issue in solving public grievances. He said that timely redress of complaints received from the IGP Office, Front Desks and CCPO Office should also be ensured. He directed the police officers to stay away from cases of illegal possession and meet the target of arresting proclaimed offenders. The CCPO said that SPs should intensify crackdown on kite flying, jubilant firing and drug dealers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Law And Order Job All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Arab, foreign ambassadors delegation visits herita ..

Arab, foreign ambassadors delegation visits heritage, tourist attractions and ev ..

23 minutes ago
 Year of Sustainability will help accelerate UAE&#0 ..

Year of Sustainability will help accelerate UAE&#039;s transition towards a gree ..

23 minutes ago
 Imperial Oil to Invest $560Mln in Сanada's Larges ..

Imperial Oil to Invest $560Mln in Сanada's Largest Renewable Diesel Facility

4 minutes ago
 RTO continues operations against tax evaders

RTO continues operations against tax evaders

4 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi calls on Prime Minist ..

4 minutes ago
 Neither France nor allies at war with Russia: fore ..

Neither France nor allies at war with Russia: foreign ministry

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.