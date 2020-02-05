UrduPoint.com
Capital City Police Successful Foiled An Arms Ammunition Smuggling Attempt

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:52 PM

Capital City police successful foiled an arms ammunition smuggling attempt

The Capital City Police Peshawar on Wednesday successful foiled an arms ammunition smuggling attempt

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) The Capital City Police Peshawar on Wednesday successful foiled an arms ammunition smuggling attempt. Police also arrested three accused.According to detail, police recovered Kalashnikovs, pistols, magazines, repeaters.

Police stated accused are trying to smuggle the arms to Punjab province via motorway. The case has been registered and investigation started.The official said the arms and ammunition were being smuggled to the Attock district through the hilly track in Darra Adamkhel, which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Punjab.

A case was registered at the Bilitang Police Station against the unidentified smugglers.

