Capital city police utilize modern technology to curb crimes, criminal elements in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The capital city police were utilizing the modern technology to curb crimes and criminal elements in the city, besides putting in place stern mechanism to check and monitor the anti-social activities creating unrest and law and order situation.

The metropolitan police had evolved a number of programmes including Police Station Record Management system, Human Resources management Information system, Complaint Management system, Punjab Police financial Management system, Inventory Management System, Tenancy Management system and Police Service Centers that were notable to being further improvement in policemen overall performance, said a spokesman for police while talking to APP here on Thursday.

Lahore Police (Operations Wing) regarding the performance of Tenant Registration System (TRS) and 'hotel Eye'' software, issued details of the checking, enrollment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications through this system.

According to a report, Lahore Police enrolled 41,030 tenants under TRS. Accordingly Cantonment Division enrolled 7713, City Division 4315, Civil Lines Division 2338, Iqbal Town Division 3090, Model Town Division 11634 and Saddar Division 11940 tenants under TRS. The police enrolled 4673 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) through this system.

The police traced 271 offenders with old Police record through TRS including 203 offenders under tenant registration whereas 68 offenders through ROPE. Cantt Division enrolled 170, City Division 897, Civil Lines Division 154, Iqbal Town Division 34, Model Town Division 238 and Saddar Division 3180 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE).

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that ''Hotel Eye'', another software of Lahore Police proved very helpful to arrest criminals particularly proclaimed offenders. As many as 112,777 persons were cheeked though ''Hotel Eye'' and as many as 91 offenders with old Police record were traced during checking process through this software during the month of October.

The DIG directed all the Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to further improve the performance of enrollment of tenants and private employees through TRS so as to enable Lahore Police to grab the habitual criminals particularly proclaimed offenders. He also directed the SHOs to make their presence mandatory in their respective Police Stations from 04pm to 06pm on daily basis to personally hear the problems and complaints of citizens.

He said that with the collaboration of PITB officers, more than 30 software were developed so far to make the working of police more efficient, adding that as per the principles of police smart and community policing, information technology was effectively utilized for crime control and public service delivery. It not only accelerated the process of crime eradication but also the atmosphere of mutual cooperation between the police and the public.

Ashfaq Khan warned that strict action will be taken against the SHOs who will fail in compliance of the orders regarding listening to the problems of citizens in the specific time. He further directed SDPOs to submit a daily monitoring report of SHOs regarding their attendance and presence in police stations in this regard.