Capital Cops Get Training On Modern Investigation Techniques

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory police on Wednesday organized a training course for its personnel on modern techniques of investigation and prevention of human trafficking.

The prominent figures from various schools of thought shared their experiences with investigation officers on crime prevention.

Parliamentary secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali graced the occasion as cheif guest, while Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, DIG headquarters, Kamran Aadil, SSP headquarters, Naveed Atif, Principal Training school, Tahir Khan and other officials of Capital police attended the event.

The Parliamentary secretary while appreciating the performance of police said Islamabad was ranked safest city due to tireless efforts of personnel.

Lauding the role of IGP Islamabad, he said he had taken multiple initiatives in a short span of time to bring reforms in the department.

The IGP worked hard to change public perception about police by promoting friendly police culture, he added.

Shaukat Ali assured of his full cooperation for improving performance of the force.

Islamabad police was arranging various courses regularly to enhance the capacity of its personnel under the directions of IGP.

