Capital Development Authority begins rehab work in D-12

Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) Directorate, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started rehabilitation, repair and maintenance work on all major and service roads within sector D-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) Directorate, Capital Development Authority CDA ) has started rehabilitation, repair and maintenance work on all major and service roads within sector D-12.

Chairman, CDA Amer Ali Ahmed during his last week visit to sector D-12 had directed the Engineering Wing to initiate rehabilitate work, especially roads at the earliest that had been affected due to massive construction activities in the sector, also to finish the residual development work over there, a press release said.

It may be mentioned here that the Chairman had ordered the CDA finance division for immediate release of funds in order to ensure uninterrupted development work in the sector.

In this connection, finance wing had not only released the first term but had also ensured the provision of necessary funds for timely completion of work.