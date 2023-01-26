Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal reviews ongoing development projects' progress

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Thursday visited sites of different ongoing development projects and reviewed their progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Thursday visited sites of different ongoing development projects and reviewed their progress.

During his visit to the site of Margalla Underpass, he issued directives to the contractor for early completion of the project and open the underpass for the facilitation of the public.

The CDA chief also examined the pace of progress work at 7th Avenue and asked the Environment Wing to make the artery more beautiful by planting trees alongside it.

The chairman also visited the Bhara Kahu Bypass site, where he was informed that work on the project was going on at a fast pace and the project would be completed before the stipulated period.

He also issued instructions to the departments concerned for accelerating and ensuring the quality of work on the projects.