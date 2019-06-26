Capital Development Authority (CDA) decides to start development work on stalled sectors

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to start development work on stalled sectors and civic body commenced the developmental activities at Park Enclave after a gap of nearly 3 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to start development work on stalled sectors and civic body commenced the developmental activities at Park Enclave after a gap of nearly 3 years.

Park enclave had become yet another stuck project of CDA. However under the instructions of the government, stalled sectors have been revived. As a first step developmental activity has commenced at park enclave 1.� � Citizens had deposited billions in this project and the project could not be completed since 2010.� However, now the developmental activities started after a break of four years.

� The chairman CDA personally inspected and visited the ground breaking of the bridge at PE-1. Being constructed at a cost of Rs 86 million the tenders have been awarded at a much lower rates than the NIT which stood at 130 million.

The chairman directed the CDA staff and contractor to ensure quality work and timely completion. He also informed that this is merely first of the many developmental projects that are in pipeline and several have been advertised while tenders for more will be issued in coming days.

� � Similarly CDA has allocated Rs10,873 millions for various development activities for the Capital which includes budgetary provision for development of sectors for which PC-I has been approved.

CDA spokesperson, Syed Safdar Shah, while Talking to APP, said that stalled sectors including I-12, I-14-I-15 and E-12 would be developed during the fiscal year 2019-20.

Moreover, various other development works like construction of underpass between sector F-7/F-8 and G-7/G-8 at Faisal Avenue, Burma Bridge and additional block at Capital Hospital, also been included in the budget, he added.

Besides, Rs 797.19 millions have been kept for various PSDP projects in the Capital including Signal Free Islamabad Expressway.

It is pertinent to mention that allocations have been made for all the projects for which PC-Is and PC-IIs are approved in the 43rd and 44th CDADWP meetings held within 03 months. In this context, the contracts for G-7/G-8 and Park Enclave have already been floated.

