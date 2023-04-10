Capital Development Authority (CDA) decides no building map would be approved without construction of water recharging well, tank

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board, in its meeting held on Monday, decided that no building map would be approved without the construction of a water recharging well and tank.

The board's sixth meeting of the year was chaired by Chairman Captain (Retd) Noor ul Amin Mengal at the CDA headquarters.

In the meeting, the CDA board approved the Establishment of the Building and Housing Control Wing. The board decided that rainwater harvesting has been made mandatory in residential and commercial buildings in Islamabad. It was decided that no building map shall be approved without the construction of a water recharging well and tank.

It should be noted that the Building Housing Control Wing has been made fully empowered. Establishment of Building control wing will help prevent illegal constructions and enforce building by-laws. Similarly, 50 teams of field staff will perform their duties in the building control wing. The building control team will consist of one assistant director and two surveyors.

Moreover, the CDA board also approved the rules and regulations for strengthening Sanitation Directorate and Environment Wing and gave it the authority to impose fines and punishments. The Board delegated the authority to determine the fee to the CDA Chairman.

Apart from this, the board also approved the amendments in the ICT Building Control By-Laws Regulation 2002. While building bylaws have also been approved for construction on IJP and Murree Road.

In the meeting, the ratio of Mouve area to floor area was increased from 3,000 yards to 15,000 yards. Similarly, the floor area ratio for H series sector institutional building has been increased.

The CDA board also decided to increase the floor area ratio of the educational plots of Zone 2, 4 and 5 of Islamabad.

Additionally, approval was also given to rent plots for the establishment of schools in Islamabad. The board decided that plots will be leased for 33 years at concessional rents to build schools for the middle class.

It was also decided that all approved housing societies, community centers, dispensaries and school plots will be under the estate wing inventory. The CDA Board also approved the AGOSH-II Housing Society.

During the meeting, the CDA chairman issued instructions that the concept plan of Islamabad Bus Terminal I-11 should be presented in two weeks and work on Islamabad Bus Terminal should be started within the same period.

Similarly, CDA board also decided to resume the work on the cultural complex which had been stalled since 2010 and also approved the renaming of the cultural complex Shakarparian to Al-Hamra Islamabad.

Likewise, the decision to change the name of Ladies Club located in Sector G-10 to Citizen Center G-10 was also taken in the meeting.

The CDA board also approved the establishment of Green Fund, announcing that 2% of the total cost of all major projects to be started in Islamabad will be deposited to this fund and all the important projects will contribute to this fund under CSR. The senior officer of the environment and finance wing will be signatories for the use of these funds.

Moreover, the board gave the nod to establish CDA Pension Fund and Endowment Fund, recommending that 5% of the income should be kept in these funds.

The CDA board also approved the construction of an international standard football stadium in Islamabad.