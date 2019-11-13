Capital Development Authority (CDA) decides to construct five interchanges at different avenues

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to construct five interchanges at different avenues of the city to cater future traffic needs and expand road infrastructure in the capital.

Instructions have been issued to prepare PC-Is of these projects within two weeks so that these projects could be taken up for execution.

This decision has been taken to address traffic interventions in the city. Once these projects would be executed, traffic needs for next many decades would be met.

These inter-changes have been planned at 7th Avenue Kashmir Highway, 10th Avenue Kashmir Highway, 11th Avenue Kashmir Highway and 12th Avenue Kashmir Highway and one interchange at 9th Avenue Khyaban-e-Iqbal.

In accordance with the directions of CDA management, Planning and Engineering Wing has started working on preparation of PC-Is which would likely to be completed in next two weeks.

These PC-Is after technical assessments would be presented before CDA-DWP for consideration where these PC-Is would be evaluated in terms of technicality, financial and environmental aspects.

On approval, Federal Government would be requested for funding of these public welfare projects under Public Sector Development Program grant.

With the construction of these interchanges northern and southern sides of the city would be connected without any interruption. Though provision of these interchanges was made in master plan, decades ago, when the Capital City was in making stage but in past no attempt regarding execution of these projects were made.

However, the incumbent management has taken several initiatives to resolve traffic issues in the city which not only include the introduction of modern technology on some major roads but also include up-gradation and revamping of the existing infrastructure as well as state-of-the-art expansion and extension of road infrastructures.