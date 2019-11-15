UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority (CDA) Demolishes Main Entrance Of Illegal ICON Garden Housing Society

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) demolishes main entrance of illegal ICON Garden housing society

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted an operation against illegal unauthorized ICON Garden housing society sponsored by the M/s. Taqi Builders situated along Japan Road Zone-V of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted an operation against illegal unauthorized ICON Garden housing society sponsored by the M/s. Taqi Builders situated along Japan Road Zone-V of Islamabad.

During the operation, main entrance of the society has been demolished while its illegal access from the main road has also been disconnected.

The operation was conducted by the Enforcement Directorate with the assistance of ICT Administration while officer's staff of Planning Wing and Building Control Directorate-II also participated in the operation.

M/s. ICON Gardens neither got approval of the Layout Plan (LOP) from the authority nor posses minimum quantum of land which is pre-requisite for operating any housing society in Zone-V.

Earlier, Planning of the Authority had issued notice to the management of the society to refrain from booking, sale and marketing of the plots. Moreover, general public has also been warned in their own interest, not to make any sale / purchase in ICON Gardens as it is an illegal and unauthorized housing society.

