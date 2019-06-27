Capital Development Authority (CDA) issues notices to club, hotels for removing encroachments established on right of way

Capital Development Authority (CDA) had served notices to motels / hotels / club located along the Murree Road for immediate removal of encroachments and other installations established on the right of way or beyond the plot line

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) had served notices to motels / hotels / club located along the Murree Road for immediate removal of encroachments and other installations established on the right of way or beyond the plot line.

Building Control Section (BCS) of the authority, in connection with ongoing vigorous anti-encroachment drive had served notices to the motels / hotels including Embassy Lodge, Best Western, Dream Land Motel, Majestic Banquets and Ramada to remove barriers, guard rooms, entry gates, iron grills, generators and other constructions and encroachments established on the right of way of the Murree Road.

Furthermore, Islamabad Club administration had also been served notice to remove the boundary wall and other installations established on the right of way of the road. These notices had been served under the clause 49-C of CDA Ordinance 1960.

It is pertinent to mention here that hotels / motels located along the Murree Road had been using the right of way of Murree Road as Parking or other purposes.

In the past no action in that regard was taken. However, in continuation with Authority's ongoing vigorous anti-encroachment drive in the city, action was being taken across the board without any discrimination and fear or favour.

Through the notices issued, managements of these premises had been directed to immediately remove all installations made on the right of way failing which CDA would conduct an operation to vacate the right of way.

In the meanwhile, CDA along with ICT Administration carried out anti-encroachment operation along the IJP Road at mohalla Ali Abad opposite Social Security Hospital. During this operation encroachments and constructions established on the Right of Way of the IJP Road were targeted.

For the identification of the encroachments and constructions established on the right of way of the IJP Road, demarcation in the area was conducted by relevant formation of the authority. Through demarcation, it was pointed that several huge constructions are illegally carried out by occupying the ROW of IJP Road.

Subsequently, notices, under CDA ordinance were served to the occupants of these premises for removal of constructions.

However, after the expiry of deadline, CDA and ICT carried out a joint operation on Wednesday and demolished 80 rooms, 25 wash rooms, 15 kitchens and 20 boundary walls were demolished. During this operation, 200 meter (approx) strip of ROW was got vacated from illegal occupants.