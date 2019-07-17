Capital Development Authority (CDA) removes encroachment from GT road Chungi No 26

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT Wednesday conducted anti-encroachment operations jointly in the different areas of city and Chungi No.26 GT Road and remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions in connection with ongoing anti Encroachment Drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT Wednesday conducted anti-encroachment operations jointly in the different areas of city and Chungi No.26 GT Road and remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions in connection with ongoing anti Encroachment Drive.

Anti encroachment operation at Chungi No.

26 GT Road Islamabad remain continued and team of Enforcement Directorate in collaboration with ICT Administration demolished several illegal constructions and structure including 6 boundary wall, 2 Service stations, 2 chapper hotel, 4 Khokha cabins, 5 washrooms, 6 RCC Sheds, 2 Gate and 1 fence.

During the operation conducted in Sector F-8/4, dismantled illegal construction including 15 guard posts cabins outside the residential houses and removed iron grills in street No.62 & 64.