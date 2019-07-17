UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Removes Encroachment From GT Road Chungi No 26

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:49 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) removes encroachment from GT road Chungi No 26

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT Wednesday conducted anti-encroachment operations jointly in the different areas of city and Chungi No.26 GT Road and remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions in connection with ongoing anti Encroachment Drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT Wednesday conducted anti-encroachment operations jointly in the different areas of city and Chungi No.26 GT Road and remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions in connection with ongoing anti Encroachment Drive.

Anti encroachment operation at Chungi No.

26 GT Road Islamabad remain continued and team of Enforcement Directorate in collaboration with ICT Administration demolished several illegal constructions and structure including 6 boundary wall, 2 Service stations, 2 chapper hotel, 4 Khokha cabins, 5 washrooms, 6 RCC Sheds, 2 Gate and 1 fence.

During the operation conducted in Sector F-8/4, dismantled illegal construction including 15 guard posts cabins outside the residential houses and removed iron grills in street No.62 & 64.

Related Topics

Islamabad Hotel Road Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Defense counsel to cross examine NAB IO on July 23 ..

2 minutes ago

Court awards two day physical remand of judge vide ..

31 seconds ago

Hamas Informed Egypt About Israel's Violations of ..

2 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to install sma ..

3 minutes ago

Four persons killed in road accident in Chichawa ..

3 minutes ago

Man found guilty over car attack outside UK parlia ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.