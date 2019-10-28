UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority (CDA) Removes Encroachments From Different Areas Of City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:04 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) removes encroachments from different areas of city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) with the assistance of other concerned department demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments during the anti-encroachment operations conducted in different parts of the city on Monday.

During the operations, teams of Enforcement Directorate razed six animals' sheds, seven illegally constructed walls and several gates installed on state land behind Javed Market sector I-10/4.

Similarly, four building material depots from different areas of sector G-8 were also removed while one illegally constructed room and one wood tall in sector G-9 was also demolished by the teams of Enforcement Directorate.

During another action taken in Dhok Kak near Kak Pull teams of Enforcement Directorate demolished two illegally constructed rooms and one boundary wall.

