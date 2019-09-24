Capital Development Authority (CDA) retrieves 350-kanal land in Chatha Bakhtawar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has retrieved 350 kanals of state land in Chatha Bakhtawar during a massive anti-encroachment operation conducted here on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) and Islamabad Police while heavy machinery was applied for demolishing illegal constructions on state land.

During the operation, 55 boundary walls, 45 rooms,10 animal sheds and other constructions on state land were demolished.

During another anti-encroachment activity in sector F-6/2, enforcement teams removed 6 generators and dismantled 4 security cabins installed on the pathways beyond the plot lines.

During different anti-encroachment operations in different areas of the Federal capital, enforcement teams demolished one illegally constructed boundary wall in Sector G-8/4, 01 under construction hotel at Jhangi Syedan, G-T Road, one animal shed in sector I-14/3, illegal constructed rooms in Sector I-10/1 and 3 illegally constructed car porch in Sector G-10.

Similarly, operation was also conducted at Islamabad Expressway and Kuri Road and several fruits and vegetable stalls were removed from the vicinity.

During this operation, two trucks material was also confiscated, which was later on, shifted to CDA store.