Capital Development Authority (CDA) sells 15 plots for Rs 11.282 bln

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the third day of auction Thursday, sold 15 plots for Rs 11.282 billion

In Sector F-6/4, plot No 1 was sold for Rs 44.35 million, plot No. 2 for Rs. 24.847 million, plot No. 3 for Rs. 27.34 million, plot No. 4 for Rs. 31.01 million, plot No. 5 for Rs. 40.52 million, and plot No. 6 for Rs. 47.026 million, a CDA news release said.

Similarly, a plot in Sector F-8/4 for a fruit, vegetable and meat shop was auctioned for Rs 42.106 million.

The four-day auction comprises residential and commercial plots, catering to investments in class three shopping centers, agricultural farms, apartments, and industrial plots.

This auction also marks the first time the sale of plots intended for hostels.

Residential plots would also be auctioned on the final day on Friday.

"The oversight of the auction is carried out by a dedicated committee formed under the leadership of a CDA member responsible for estate management. Following a thorough examination, the received bids will be presented before the CDA board, which holds the authority to approve or reject them," the news release said.

nThe final day for the auction of plots is scheduled for October 20th at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad said a news release.nn