Capital Development Authority (CDA) Serves Notices To Flats Owners Of F-11

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:55 PM

Building Control Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued notices to the owners of economy flats in sector F-11 on violation of building by-laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Building Control Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued notices to the owners of economy flats in sector F-11 on violation of building by-laws.

The notices have been served to the Safa Heights, Golden Heights, Tariq Heights, Sughrah Towers, Karakuram and Abuzabi Towers situated in sector F-11.

Owners of these buildings have illegally constructed residential flats in the basements which is sheer violation of CDA Building By-laws. As per building by-laws, the basements should be used for parking purpose.

During the recent survey conducted by the building control Directorate of the authority for compiling the data of the commercial buildings of the Islamabad, it was indicated that the basements of these flat are being used for residential purpose in violation of building by-laws.

Taking action in this regard, notices have been served to the owners of these premises wherein they have been directed for immediate removal of violations failing which authority will conduct action to remove these violations.

I t is pertinent to mention here that during the construction of these flats owners tried to construct flats in the basements of the premises which was foiled and structures were removed from the basements.

However, after completing the buildings, the owners again converted parking into residential flats.

CDA management has directed action to taken against the consistent violators and removal of violations be ensured so that residents of the economy flats could be provided at parking facility in the buildings as well as enforcement of buildingby-laws be ensured.

