UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Starts Development Work In Sector E-12

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:25 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) starts development work in sector E-12

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started development work in sector E-12, which remained stalled for more than three decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started development work in sector E-12, which remained stalled for more than three decades.

In the first phase, work on the Service Road (North) of sector E-12 is being carried out. In this context, contractor after mobilizing machinery started construction of the service road.

The CDA issued tenders for construction of the said road in September. Sixteen firms participated in the tendering process and contract was awarded to the lowest bidding firm.

According to contract, not only dualized service road would be constructed, but also culverts, drainage system and allied work would be carried out. The road would be completed with estimated cost of Rs97.107 million.

Incumbent management of the authority is acting upon a comprehensive policy for initiating development activities in the sectors, which were stalled for decades.

In this context, after fulfilling formalities in short span, construction of the service road (North) sector E-12 has been started while PC-1 amounting Rs6630.2 million for the development of whole infrastructure including road network, water supply, sewerage, drainage and electrical works in sector has already been approved by the(CDA-DWP) in its 45th meeting.

Meanwhile, contractor has been directed to complete the construction of service road (north) within stipulated time. Concerned formations have also been directed to ensure effective monitoring and timely completion so that allottees of the sectors could be enabled to construct houses at their plots.

Related Topics

Water Road September Capital Development Authority (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

China's comprehensive LNG import price rises last ..

19 seconds ago

Lukashenko Says Compensation Over Contaminated Oil ..

21 seconds ago

Pakistan's Muhammad Naeem claims gold medal in 110 ..

22 seconds ago

National Voters Day celebrated in Dir lower

26 seconds ago

South Korea, Japan to Hold Official Talks Dec 16 i ..

7 minutes ago

PTI's govt put country on road to progress: Provin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.