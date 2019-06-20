UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority (CDA) To Develop I-12, I-14 This Fiscal Year

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 02:56 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to develop I-12, I-14 this fiscal year

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated Rs.10,873 millions for various development activities for the Capital which includes budgetary provision for development of Sectors for which PC-I has been approved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated Rs.10,873 millions for various development activities for the Capital which includes budgetary provision for development of Sectors for which PC-I has been approved.

CDA spokesperson, Syed Safdar Shah, while Talking to APP, said that stalled sectors including I-12, I-14-I15 and E-12 would be developed during the fiscal year 2019-20.

Moreover, various other development works like construction of underpass between sector F-7/F-8 and G-7/G-8 at Faisal Avenue, Burma Bridge and additional block at Capital Hospital, also been included in the budget, he added.

Besides, Rs.797.19 millions have been kept for various PSDP projects in the Capital including Signal Free Islamabad Expressway. It is pertinent to mention that allocations have been made for all the projects for which PC-Is and PC-IIs are approved in the 43rd and 44th CDADWP meetings held within 03 months. In this context, the contracts for G-7/G-8 and Park Enclave have already been floated.

Related Topics

Islamabad Burma Budget Capital Development Authority All Million

Recent Stories

Russians' Real Incomes Gradually Returning to Grow ..

1 minute ago

CAA to increase plastic wrapping luggage machines ..

1 minute ago

EU under pressure over 2050 net zero emissions tar ..

1 minute ago

At Least Four Civilians Killed in Mine Blast in Sy ..

1 minute ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

28 minutes ago

DCT organises cultural programme at Qasr Al Watan ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.