Capital Development Authority (CDA) To Install Smart Traffic Signals In City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to install smart traffic signals in city

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) would install smart traffic signals in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) would install smart traffic signals in the city.

In the first phase, the project proposed the installation of 20 smart signals on different roads of the city which would be later replicated on all roads of the Federal Capital says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Sensors based these signals would reduce the need for manual intervention at signals, automatically turning green, red, or yellow based on the traffic load.

The sensors would visually measure the number of vehicles and the wait will be adjusted automatically. This will lessen the need for manual intervention at traffic junctions and commuters will also benefit from reduced wait timings.

Installation of smart signals will also come in handy, especially during rain spells.

This decision was taken to ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads and resolve the traffic jams at different junctions particularly at peak hours. Furthermore, 20 display timer signals will also be installed at important and major cross sections. In addition to this initiative, faulty and dysfunctional signals would be also revamped.

Presently, there are 134 traffic signals installed at different roads of the city which include 30 blinker signals. CDA management has directed the traffic engineering of the Authority to ensure that besides introducing technology based signals, steps be taken to carry out repair/maintenance of already existing signals.

