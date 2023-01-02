Capital Development Authority (CDA) to solarise buildings and civic facilities

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to install solar systems at all of its buildings and offices as a part of energy conservation efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to install solar systems at all of its buildings and offices as a part of energy conservation efforts.

The Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis has chaired a meeting to finalize the plan to convert all the building housing offices of the civic body.

It was also decided all streetlights of all the roads being constructed based on the government-to-government formula would also be converted to solar energy as a part of the pilot project.

The meeting also decided to operationalize the solar project in Sector F-9 and follow the same formula in other parks and recreational facilities.

The solarisation of all the Capital Development Authority buildings and other civic facilities along with a saving budget would also help in energy conservation.

The meeting was attended by Capital Development Authority Members of Planning, Engineering and Environment and other senior officials.