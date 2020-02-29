UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority (CDA) To Start Development Work In E-12

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:55 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start development work in E-12

Capital Development Authority (CDA) started work on preparation of tender documents for development of two sub-sectors of sector E-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) started work on preparation of tender documents for development of two sub-sectors of sector E-12 .

Work on Service Road (North), Sector E-12 had gained momentum as filling and cutting work on the road had been completed while earth work on the road was at final stages, said a news release.

Sub-base work was in progress on the portion of the road where earth work had been completed, after that carpeting work would be started.

Prior to start construction of culverts samples of the soil had been sent to Laboratory for soil testing/analysis after reports in that regard which were likely to be received during the current week, construction work on the culverts would be initiated. To shift electricity polls in the alignment of service road (north) concerned formation was in contact with IESCO.

After shifting of polls work on the service road (north) would be further expedited so that construction of the road could be completed within stipulated time period.

Construction of the Service Road (North) would be completed at cost of Rs. 97.107 million while for the complete development of the stalled Sector E-12, CDA-DWP had already approved PC-I amounting to Rs 6630.2 million.

Under this PC-I complete road infrastructure including major and service roads, water supply network, drainage system, streetlights and other facilities would be ensured.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sector E-12 which was stalled since more than three (03) decades and nearly a year ago, no development was in sight, however, the incumbent management not only removed all hurdles but also started construction of this road and now work on preparation of tender documents of Sector E-12 was in progress.

The concerned formation had been directed to further expedite the work on Service Road (North) so that after completing the road, development activities in two sub-sectors of the sector E-12 could be initiated.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Road Progress Capital Development Authority All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Much awaited US-Taliban peace deal to be signed to ..

3 minutes ago

CDA removes encroachments from different area of c ..

1 minute ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) serves notice ..

1 minute ago

Chronic kidney disease is on the rise

6 minutes ago

Anosmia Awareness Day: What is anosmia?

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Scientists could repurpose drugs to t ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.