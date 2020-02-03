Capital Development Authority (CDA)approves construction of four over head bridges at different locations

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved construction of four over head bridges at different locations in Islamabad to facilitate the pedestrians

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved construction of four over head bridges at different locations in Islamabad to facilitate the pedestrians.Related department of CDA has issued work order for construction of bridges on four places.First bridge will be constructed on Kashmir Highway near Sunday Bazaar, second on Faisal Avenue near PIMS, third on Jinnah Avenue F-9 park Mehran Gate opposite to Sector G-9/2, while forth bridge will be constructed on the location of Pak Secretariat.

CDA has given the installation work of these bridges to Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) Taxila.CDA has issued a formal letter to HMC in order to start work for construction and installation of these bridges.Construction of these bridges will cost Rs 174 million overall.Bridge construct on Kashmir Highway near Sunday Bazaar will cost Rs 51.94 million, on Faisal Avenue near PIMS will cost Rs 40.12 million, on Jinnah Avenue F-9 park Mehran Gate opposite to Sector G-9/2, will cost Rs 42.93 million and on location of Pak Secretariat will cost Rs 38.99 million.