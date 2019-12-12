UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Serve Notice Of Seven Days To Affectees Of E-12

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:52 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s serve notice of seven days to affectees of E-12

Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Enforcement Directorate on Thursday given seven days notices to those affectees of Sector E-12, who had rebuild houses on CDA /State land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Enforcement Directorate on Thursday given seven days notices to those affectees of Sector E-12, who had rebuild houses on CDA /State land.

Affectees of Moza Behkar Fateh Bakhsh have also been intimated to demolish these rebuild houses at their own within seven days, otherwise operation would be conducted to demolish these rebuilt houses at their own cost and risk.

In addition, the Enforcement Directorate conducted another operation against the illegal encroachments on plot in Sector I-11. The said plot was allotted for establishment of Biogas Plant, after conducting operation by the CDA, and removed the encroachments on the plot and hand over the possession of plot to ICT Administration. Moreover, two recently constructed illegal washrooms and one kitchen were also demolished in Faisal Colony opposite Chenab Market.

Related Topics

Market Capital Development Authority (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Google list shows Naimal Khan as the most searched ..

8 minutes ago

Sukkur-Multan Expressway to directly benefit local ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) doct ..

57 seconds ago

Three Injured As Fire Hits Russia's Only Aircraft ..

59 seconds ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 47 bn into marke ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Famous Actress Meera receives threateni ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.