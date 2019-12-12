Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s serve notice of seven days to affectees of E-12

Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Enforcement Directorate on Thursday given seven days notices to those affectees of Sector E-12, who had rebuild houses on CDA /State land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Enforcement Directorate on Thursday given seven days notices to those affectees of Sector E-12, who had rebuild houses on CDA /State land.

Affectees of Moza Behkar Fateh Bakhsh have also been intimated to demolish these rebuild houses at their own within seven days, otherwise operation would be conducted to demolish these rebuilt houses at their own cost and risk.

In addition, the Enforcement Directorate conducted another operation against the illegal encroachments on plot in Sector I-11. The said plot was allotted for establishment of Biogas Plant, after conducting operation by the CDA, and removed the encroachments on the plot and hand over the possession of plot to ICT Administration. Moreover, two recently constructed illegal washrooms and one kitchen were also demolished in Faisal Colony opposite Chenab Market.