- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Capital Development Authority chairman suspends AD Enforcement on charge of inefficiency
Capital Development Authority Chairman Suspends AD Enforcement On Charge Of Inefficiency
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:55 PM
Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended Assistant Director (Enforcement), Adalat Shah and Usman Lashari, Inspector (Enforcement) on charges of inefficiency and misconduct
The officers have been suspended over inefficiency and negligence regarding illegal constructions in Kuri area, said a press release.
Chairman, CDA has ordered an inquiry to probe the matter.