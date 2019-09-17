Capital Development Authority chairman suspends AD Enforcement on charge of inefficiency

Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended Assistant Director (Enforcement), Adalat Shah and Usman Lashari, Inspector (Enforcement) on charges of inefficiency and misconduct

The officers have been suspended over inefficiency and negligence regarding illegal constructions in Kuri area, said a press release.

Chairman, CDA has ordered an inquiry to probe the matter.