UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Chairman Suspends AD Enforcement On Charge Of Inefficiency

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:55 PM

Capital Development Authority chairman suspends AD Enforcement on charge of inefficiency

Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended Assistant Director (Enforcement), Adalat Shah and Usman Lashari, Inspector (Enforcement) on charges of inefficiency and misconduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended Assistant Director (Enforcement), Adalat Shah and Usman Lashari, Inspector (Enforcement) on charges of inefficiency and misconduct.

The officers have been suspended over inefficiency and negligence regarding illegal constructions in Kuri area, said a press release.

Chairman, CDA has ordered an inquiry to probe the matter.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

At Least 22 People Killed, 38 Wounded in Terrorist ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of murder of gi ..

1 minute ago

Govt hospitals cure 570 children in Tharparkar

1 minute ago

Govt to convert all C-class bus stands to B-class: ..

1 minute ago

Minsk Ready to Deepen Relations With US - Belarusi ..

2 minutes ago

UN Humanitarian Office Calls for Continuing Aid to ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.