Capital Development Authority compiles commercial premises data

Building Control Directorate-I, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has accomplished the compilation of data regarding all commercial premises in the federal capital

In line with the collected data, the notices would be served to the owners against violation of building laws and to those who have not yet obtained completion certificates from the civic agency, a press release said on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that prior to this exercise there was no consolidated data of the commercial buildings with Building Control Directorate-I, resulting in violations of building by-laws non-obtaining of completion certificate and non-submission of building plans in the authority, ultimately affecting the revenue generation and building symmetry in the city.