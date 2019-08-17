Capital Development Authority completes phase-III of H-11 Graveyard

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority CDA ) on Saturday completed development work on phase-III of the H-11 Graveyard at a cost of Rs 17.7 million , which would be handed over to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) soon.

Under the project, as many as 86 plots have been properly demarcated, besides constructing footpaths and drainage system in the newly developed area, a CDA press release said.

The newly developed phase will have the capacity of around 28,000 graves, with each demarcated plot for 332 graves. The CDA will ensure proper lighting in the area.

"Presently, phase I & II consisting of around 64 plots have reached their capacity.

On average, around 1,800 to 2,000 graves are being filled annually, according to which, the new facility will fulfill the burial requirements of the city for next 10 to 15 years," the press release said.

It said," the municipal graveyard in H-11 has started running out of space as the number of deaths in the city has surged due to the increased population; therefore, there was a dire need to develop the phase-III of the graveyard.""Now, as the development in the phase-III of the graveyard has been completed, it will be soon placed on disposal of the MCI so that people of Islamabad may not face any difficulty in burying their loved ones."