Capital Development Authority conducts anti-encroachment operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority CDA ) on Wednesday conducted operations for eradication of encroachments and illegal constructions on state land in different parts of the city.

During an operation conducted in streets 28, 30, 31 and 34 of Sector F-6/1, several fences, security cabins, walls, iron grills and other encroachments established beyond the plot lines were removed and demolished.

During another operation conducted in front of Street No.149 of Sector D-12/4, two under-construction hotels on the state land were completely demolished.

Similarly, another operation was conducted along Sharifabad link road near Koral Chowk. Extended sheds and additional structures of five restaurants were demolished while one kiosk, one construction material depot and an illegal parking on the green belt established by the Paradise Marquee were also removed.

Similarly, an under construction room at youth hostel in Sector G-6 was also demolished during another operation.