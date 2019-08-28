UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Conducts Anti-encroachment Operations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:59 PM

Capital Development Authority conducts anti-encroachment operations

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday conducted operations for eradication of encroachments and illegal constructions on state land in different parts of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday conducted operations for eradication of encroachments and illegal constructions on state land in different parts of the city.

During an operation conducted in streets 28, 30, 31 and 34 of Sector F-6/1, several fences, security cabins, walls, iron grills and other encroachments established beyond the plot lines were removed and demolished.

During another operation conducted in front of Street No.149 of Sector D-12/4, two under-construction hotels on the state land were completely demolished.

Similarly, another operation was conducted along Sharifabad link road near Koral Chowk. Extended sheds and additional structures of five restaurants were demolished while one kiosk, one construction material depot and an illegal parking on the green belt established by the Paradise Marquee were also removed.

Similarly, an under construction room at youth hostel in Sector G-6 was also demolished during another operation.

Related Topics

Road Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Global Market launches FinTech Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Everyone has to contribute in environment upgradat ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC discusses Kashmir issue due to effective fore ..

2 minutes ago

Committee to recommend steps to govt for boost in ..

2 minutes ago

EU will be blamed for lack of 'flexibility' if no- ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine releases Russia journalist pending treason ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.