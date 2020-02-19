UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Constitutes A Committee To Conduct Scrutiny Of Housing Projects

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:44 PM

Capital Development Authority constitutes a committee to conduct scrutiny of housing projects

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has constituted a committee to conduct scrutiny of housing projects and societies situated in territorial limits of Islamabad examining provision and utilization of areas reserved for other segments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has constituted a committee to conduct scrutiny of housing projects and societies situated in territorial limits of Islamabad examining provision and utilization of areas reserved for other segments.

The committee will be headed by the Director Master Plan CDA and include Director Planning and Evaluation, Deputy Director Master Plan and representative of Cooperative Housing Department as its member.

The four member committee will physically visit different housing societies and will examine the layout plans of these societies and on ground implementation of layout plans. The committee has been further tasked to inspect different commercial buildings in the societies for indication of building by-laws and zoning regulations.

The committee will further examine that whether amenities plots including schools, parks, hospitals, playgrounds and graveyards are secured or have been converted into residential and commercial plots by the managements of the societies. Moreover, the committee will further examine the availability of sewerage treatment plants facility in different housing societies.

It is worth mentioning here that incumbent management of the authority has taken concrete steps for enforcement of building by-laws for regulating construction activities not only the sectorial areas but also in the housing societies so that not only implementation of building by-laws could be ensured but residents could be provided improved facilities.

