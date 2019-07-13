Capital Development Authority continue anti-encroachment drive

Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration continued anti-encroachment drive on Saturday despite weekly holiday

During this drive, obstructions in the roads, streets and pedestrian movement, barbed wire and fences erected around the buildings, car sheds and security apparatus, lawns and gardens established and encroachments in the green belts and open spaces are being targeted, said a press release issued here.

In this connection, Enforcement Directorate conducted an operation in sector G-6 and removed several encroachments, obstructing pedestrian movement, from state land.

During the operation, fences and grills installed in front of 31 houses and security cabins constructed illegally in front of three houses were removed from sector G-6/2.

Similarly, fences, security cabins, bath rooms and other encroachments were removed from the sector G-6/3. Furthermore, a fence erected on 10 kanal state lands in the same sector was also dismantled.

Earlier, CDA through final public notice had warned general public to remove encroachments from footpaths / obstructions in roads, fences and barbed wires installed around buildings, car sheds, generators and security apparatus, lawns established on state land and other encroachments own their own otherwise strict action would be taken against these violations.

On expiry of dead line, CDA, after taking on board concerned departments launched anti-encroachment operations for removal of all such encroachments. In this connection, action was being taken on daily basis and encroachments were being removed.