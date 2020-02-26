UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Demolish Several Illegal Constructions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:04 PM

Capital Development Authority demolish several illegal constructions

Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday demolished several illegal constructions in different areas of the city while conducting operations in continuation of ongoing anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday demolished several illegal constructions in different areas of the city while conducting operations in continuation of ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

During these operations, staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished seven illegally constructed rooms and two boundary walls in street No116, three illegal rooms, kitchen, washroom and a chapper hotel in street No17 I-10/4 while 05 illegally constructed rooms in street 37 and 11 illegally constructed rooms in street 38 of Sector I-14/2 were also razed.

Similarly during another action three-storey plaza and two boundary walls constructed illegally on the green belt of Kashmir Highway were also demolished.

Three boundary walls, room and a gate erected on state land in Bari Imam area were also demolished during another action.

Related Topics

Hotel Bari Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Organizes Seminar On Hindutva Ideolo ..

10 minutes ago

Oil products stocks jump to record on gains in all ..

36 minutes ago

EPAA concludes &#039;We Grow Mangroves at Our Scho ..

51 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner paid surprise visit to land re ..

2 minutes ago

Abdul Razak Dawood invites US companies to invest ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing orders quarantine for foreign arrivals fro ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.