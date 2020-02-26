Capital Development Authority demolish several illegal constructions

Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday demolished several illegal constructions in different areas of the city while conducting operations in continuation of ongoing anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday demolished several illegal constructions in different areas of the city while conducting operations in continuation of ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

During these operations, staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished seven illegally constructed rooms and two boundary walls in street No116, three illegal rooms, kitchen, washroom and a chapper hotel in street No17 I-10/4 while 05 illegally constructed rooms in street 37 and 11 illegally constructed rooms in street 38 of Sector I-14/2 were also razed.

Similarly during another action three-storey plaza and two boundary walls constructed illegally on the green belt of Kashmir Highway were also demolished.

Three boundary walls, room and a gate erected on state land in Bari Imam area were also demolished during another action.