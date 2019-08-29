- Home
Capital Development Authority Demolishes 85 Illegally Constructed Sheds, 55 Signboards
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:35 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has demolished 85 illegally constructed sheds, 55 signboards, 45 fruit/vegetable stalls, 18 iron stairs, 10 tandoors, seven kiosks, one construction material depot and nine illegally constructed walls
During an anti-encroachment operation, the Enforcement Directorate of the authority with the assistance of ICT Administration and other concerned departments demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments from Lehtrar Road and other areas of the city.
Heavy machinery of MPO was used to demolish these encroachments while two reserves police contingents were also deployed to cater any untoward situation.
During these operations, illegal constructions and encroachments were being razed in different parts of the city.