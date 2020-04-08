UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Demolishes Encroachments From Different Areas Of City

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:56 PM

In continuation of anti-encroachment drive, Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting operations in the different areas of the city demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :In continuation of anti-encroachment drive, Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting operations in the different areas of the city demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments.

During the operation conducted at Taramri Chowk on Wednesday, Enforcement Directorate of the authority removed several fruit stalls, handcarts and other moveable and immovable encroachments from vicinity.

During this operation 05 illegally established animal sheds were also razed.

In continuation steps to control spread of Corona Virus in the city and ensuring proper social distancing in the Sabzi Mandi of Islamabad a team of Enforcement Directorate conducted an operation with the assistance and on the indication of Sabzi Mandi Committee and removed several encroachments from the area. During this operation two trucks encroachment material including vegetables and fruit carts and other material was confiscated which was handed over to management of the Sabzi Mandi.

