Capital Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Constructions At H-12

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) carried out massive operation in Sector H-12 Moman Khan Abadi and demolished 53 rooms, 16 washrooms and 22 kitchens.

The operation was conducted by Enforcement Directorate of the authority and assisted Islamabad Capital Administration, Islamabad Police and other formations concerned.

Heavy machinery of MPO was utilized to demolish illegal constructions.

The operation was conducted in continuation of mega operation conducted by authority during the last week in H-12 and I-12 which was resulted in demolishing of 103 rooms, 23 kitchens and 14 washrooms. The operation would remain continue for eradication of encroachments in the vicinity.

In the meanwhile, another team of Enforcement Directorate while conducting operation in sector I-9 katchi abadi demolished 02 under construction rooms.

