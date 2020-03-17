Capital Development Authority demolishes illegal constructions at Bari Imam area

Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday conducted a massive anti-encroachment operation in Bari Imam and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments established on the state land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday conducted a massive anti-encroachment operation in Bari Imam and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments established on the state land.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Administration, Islamabad Police and other formations of the CDA.

During the operation, in Dhok Talee, Bari Imam Area, Enforcement Teams demolished 37 rooms, 17 washrooms, 21 kitchens, 20 boundary walls, while 10 foundations for new houses were also razed during the operation.

The operation was also participated by ladies squad of Islamabad police.

Furthermore, during the operation conducted in Mandi Morr area, teams of Enforcement Directorate removed 15 building material depots, 02 cabins, 01 illegally established wagon stop, 15 fruit stalls, 05 chapper hotels, 20 dray fruit stalls, 04 toy stalls while 10 handcarts were also confiscated during the operation.

Similarly, teams of Enforcement Directorate also demolished illegally constructed garage adjacent to house No.658, street No.68 in sector D-12. During this operation, Enforcement Directorate assisted by Building Control Directorate of the authority.

Similarly, during another operation staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished one illegally constructed room adjacent to external wall of the Pak PWD while one truck encroachment material was also confiscated which was later on shifted to store.