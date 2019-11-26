Capital Development Authority demolishes several encroachments

During continuation of ongoing anti-encroachment drive, Capital Development Authority (CDA), conducted operation and demolished several encroachments Enforcement Directorate of CDA on Tuesday carried out an operation at Katchi Abadi in sector G-7 where they demolished some 10 illegal construction made on state land including four junkyards, five shops and one kiosk

These illegally constructions were carried along roadside and were being illegally used for commercial purpose.During another operation conducted in Blue Area, teams of CDA demolished 22 sheds, five walls, four tandoors, three kiosks and two iron stairs constructed on the road between the plazas.