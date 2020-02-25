UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Demolishes Several Illegal Constructions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:57 PM

Capital Development Authority demolishes several illegal constructions

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday demolished several illegal constructions in different areas of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday demolished several illegal constructions in different areas of the Federal capital.

During these operations, Enforcement Directorate demolished one Service Station in Sector E-11/1, two Boundary Walls and three under construction rooms in Jabba Tailee (Pindorian), one boundary wall in Muslim Colony Bari Imam and one newly constructed room in Katchi Abadi Sector I-9.

During the action taken in Tarnool area team of enforcement directorate demolished two kiosks, one hotel, two fish point hotels and dozens of fruit stalls from the vicinity.

Moreover, during these operations several truck encroachment material confiscated later on shifted to CDA store.

Related Topics

Hotel Bari Capital Development Authority Muslim From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

1 hour ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

1 hour ago

USA agriculturist visits University of Agriculture ..

4 minutes ago

Transport group imports reduced by 48.11 per cent ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.