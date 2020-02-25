Capital Development Authority demolishes several illegal constructions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday demolished several illegal constructions in different areas of the Federal capital.

During these operations, Enforcement Directorate demolished one Service Station in Sector E-11/1, two Boundary Walls and three under construction rooms in Jabba Tailee (Pindorian), one boundary wall in Muslim Colony Bari Imam and one newly constructed room in Katchi Abadi Sector I-9.

During the action taken in Tarnool area team of enforcement directorate demolished two kiosks, one hotel, two fish point hotels and dozens of fruit stalls from the vicinity.

Moreover, during these operations several truck encroachment material confiscated later on shifted to CDA store.