Capital Development Authority-Development Working Party 46th meeting rescheduled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The 46th meeting of Capital Development Authority-Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) has been rescheduled and would be held on January 15 at CDA headquarters.

However, there has been made an addition in the agenda items as PC-I for development of sector I-12 has been included for consideration in the meeting, CDA spokesman on Wednesday said.

The remaining agenda items include revised PC-I of the construction of Multipurpose Parade Ground, rehabilitation and widening of the Korang Road between Margalla Town Phase-I and II, PC-II for consultancy services for detailed assessment of current infrastructure of Islamabad and prepare design and details implementation plan for Islamabad sectoral area and major highways / avenues.

Similarly, PC-I of Traffic Management Solution for Rawal Chowk and Park Road of Islamabad would be presented. Erection of 08 Nos. of pedestrian bridges at different locations of Islamabad and change in location of pedestrian bridges of approved PC-I would also be the part of discussion.

The meeting would be attended by the officers of Planning Commission, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior and other concerned formations.