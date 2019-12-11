Capital Development Authority develops software to boost performance of Law Wing

In order to boost and monitor the performance of its Law Wing, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has developed a software

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :In order to boost and monitor the performance of its Law Wing, Capital Development Authority CDA ) has developed a software.

The web-based software would not only help record management of Law Wing but would also provide a continuous check on the performance of counsels perusing cases pertaining to authority in different courts of law, a press release Wednesday said.

The initiative has been taken in line with the efforts of the authority to streamline the working pattern in the Law Wing to maximize its output.

The newly developed web-based software will provide access to directors, director generals and members to check status of the cases pertaining to their respective wings/ formatios, while a dash board would be also created for the top management.

The dash board would contain status of case, stay orders, appeal if required, replies, name of counsel and other updates regarding cases in different courts of law.

In order to gauge the performance of counsels on the panel of authority, performance record of all counsels would be also accessible through this software.

Furthermore, a text messaging service has also been created for intimating the next date of hearing of cases.

In this connection, instructions have been issued to feed data within 15 days so that the software could be made properly functional.

It has been further instructed that software should have feature of highlighting/ alerts about the cases where appeal is required as well as next date of hearing.

Instructions have been further issued that cases pending in different courts of law be actively persuaded and appeals be filled well in time and where delay has been occurred, condonation may sought for filing appeals.

In addition, for introducing technology based initiative, authority is also strengthening the Law Wing by providing more incentives.

In this connection, Law Wing has been directed to submit proposals regarding revision of case fees of counsels and advisors.