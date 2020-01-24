UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Earmarks Rs 210.552 Million For Development Work In Sector I-14

Capital Development Authority (CDA) in line with its policy to complete the development works in the stalled sectors, has approved Rs. 210.552 millions for installation and provision of gas network in residual areas of sector I-14

210.552 millions for installation and provision of gas network in residual areas of sector I-14.The payment would likely be made to SNGPL in next few days and after that SNGPL will start work on the provision of Sui-gas in the leftover areas sector I-14.Provision of sui-gas in sector I-14 was longstanding demand of residents of the sector as the matter was pending since 1989.

However, incumbent management has now resolved the longstanding issue of the sector and has approved the release of funds amounting to Rs. 210 millions. Under this project, SNGPL would lay 3470 meters long gas pipe of four inches diameter and will further establish door to door gas network in residual area of sector I-14.

Moreover, 29250 meter long pipe line of two inches diameter and 501110 meter long 1.25 inches diameter gas pipe line would be also laid in addition to up-gradation of existing sui-gas network and infrastructure in the sector.

CDA-DWP in its 45th meeting held in October last year, approved PC-I amounting to Rs.3112.162 millions for carrying out development works in sector I-11.

Consequent upon approval of project cost, concerned formations were directed to fulfill codel formalities so that works pertaining to respective formations be carried out simultaneously. In this context, SNGPL was approached to furnish demand notice for provision of Sui-gas infrastructure in the residual area of the sector.

After complete survey demand draft was furnished which was processed and has been accordingly approved by the authority.It is pertinent to mention here that incumbent management of the authority acting upon effective policy to take up development of stalled sectors took consolidated steps in this regard.

In this connection, not only residual development works has been started in the stalled sectors provision of basic amenities and missing facilities in different sectors is also being ensured. Development Works on different projects are in progress, few are in advance stages and many are in pipeline.

